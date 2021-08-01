Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 58 minutes ago
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a burger joint  with a cult following hailing from Port Credit and a new spot on Ossington for delicious falafel sandwiches. Taking over the is a new hush-hush restaurant with a flowery patio, open for reservations only.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in July. 

Rosie's Burgers

Port Credit’s burger brand with a cult following has brought its smash burgers, cheesy fries, and floats to Queen and Portland, replacing healthy fast food chain B.good.

Middle8

Taking over the old Amber nightclub space is this new speakeasy from Andrew Carter of next-door Oxley and the Queen and Beaver. Expect boozy drinks in the dimly lit bar and charcuterie boards on the sunny patio, if you can find the nondescript entrance.

Safaska Shawarma

Chicken shawarma dishes, halal beef lasagna, and a menu of affordable chicken sandwiches are on the menu at this new takeout spot on Parliament.

Sprezzatura Spaghetti Disco

There's now a counter on Lower Ossington for made-to-order pasta and Italo disco vibes. Sprezzatura also has a private room if you're planning to throw a VIP dance pary.

Quadro Ristorante

Little Italy's cocktail bar Sidecar has finally been replaced after sitting empty for far too long. Quadro is bringing this stellar back patio back to life with cocktails and pizza.

Brasa Peruvian

Opened just south of Dupont Street last week is this healthy Peruvian restaurant for decadent bowls and salads. Brasa has a colourful and shady patio with bench seating to chow down on an Andean roasted potato bowl.

Brick'N'Cheese

A Vancouver brand has just landed in Little Italy selling something called French tacos. According to the brand, their loaded ‘bricks’, which look a lot like burritos, are a popular street food in France. You'll have to try it and decide for yourself.

The Haifa Room

Grab a fluffy falafel and sabich sandwiches from this clean Ossington counter before they sell out for the day. Haifa Room also offers a breaded and deep-fried pita option for an extra crunchy sandwich.

Gia

Ufficio may be closed but former owner Jennifer Coburn has transformed the Dundas West restaurant into yet another Italian spot, this time totally meat-free. Gia opened on July 10 with a menu of pasta, plant proteins, and Impossible substitutes. 

The Octopus Garden

The Cadillac Lounge is no more but this picturesque restaurant has now sprung up in its place. A secret garden patio boasts plant overhangs and water fountain. Book a spot through Octopus Garden’s Instagram DMs.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Middle8

