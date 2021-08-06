Toronto ice cream joint closes due to complaints from local resident

The Neighbourhood Scoop closed its doors last week after a dispute with a neighbour.

Owners said it will remain closed until the issue could be sorted out.

"First off thank you to all the support of our amazing neighbourhood, old and new friends alike," the business wrote in a post last week. "We have been forced to close our doors soon due to constant complaints to the City of Toronto by a local resident. We need to focus on addressing this."

Annie Stantisclaus lives a few doors down from the shop. She said the complaint came from another resident who did not want patrons to sit on her stoop.

"We were all really sad to see the shop close its doors," she said. "There have been kids who have showed up to get ice cream and started crying to find out it was closed."

She said the neighbours are planning to write the city in the hopes that the shop will reopen soon.

The owner and her daughters, aged 13 and 17, have been running the business since it opened earlier this year. Stantisclaus said they are taking a break until the end of August but are hopeful the city will allow them to reopen soon.