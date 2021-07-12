Toronto is about to get its first two locations of a popular vegan soup restaurant

There is nothing more comforting than a big bowl of hearty soup - even more so when the soup happens to be loaded with vegetables and wholesome ingredients.

The family-run local business, Ma's Best will be opening two Toronto locations in the near future and their soups are entirely vegan.

Co-owner of Ma's Best, Myles Freedman said "My mom's mom, (hence the name) started off selling her soup at the farmers' markets. Not even thinking about what it could become - one farmers' market turned into multiple. Then the brand expanded to grocery stores and we came across the opportunity to open our own shop in 2018."

Each jar of soup contains a generous helping between 2-3 pounds of vegetables, spices and legumes.

The family business provides a rich array of soups from various cultures including French, Moroccan, Polish, Ukrainian and "the influence of Toronto with so many cultures around us".

Ma's Best offers twelve types of soup including Mediterranean Lentil Soup, Supreme Vegan Chilli, Golden Cauliflower, Roasted Red Pepper & Sweet Potato and Creamy Carrot Coconut Soup.

Jars of soup ($10.99) can be purchased in-store or online and bowls of soup can be found in-store in sizes small ($5) medium ($7) and large ($10).

The two new Toronto locations will be located at First Canadian Place and Brookfield Place in the Finanical District. Both locations are set to open on August 1.

Ma's best has another two locations in the GTA located at Upper Canada Mall and Square One Shopping Centre.