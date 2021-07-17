Toronto's newest burger joint is giving away 100 free cheeseburgers

Calling all burger lovers!

Not only is Toronto getting a brand spanking new burger joint but to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant they'll be giving away 100 free cheeseburgers. Yes, 100!

The Burgers Bros currently boasts locations in Brampton and Mississauga and now they'll be opening up their first Toronto location at 1316 Bloor St. West.

The restaurant is known for their over-the-top burgers featuring next-level toppings like guacamole, fried calamari and crispy chicken strips.

The storefront will be opening their doors in Toronto on July 19 at 11:30 a.m. and the first 100 people will be given a free cheeseburger, also known as The Bro on their menu, to mark the opening.

Arrive early to get a free taste.