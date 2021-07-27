Toronto restaurant praised for asking unvaccinated customers to eat outdoors

A Toronto restaurant asking unvaccinated people to sit outdoors is the latest to take heat for their policy, attracting backlash and the spate of negative reviews that seem to accompany publicly announcing such policies these days.

Oakwood Hardware has turned from a relatively sleepy spot serving comforts like burgers and fried chicken into an overnight sensation for their policy, which is totally based on the honour system.

They're only asking that unvaccinated people elect to sit outdoors, not asking anyone for any information.

Business have every right to do this. It's their place, they are paying for it not you. They are responsible for their patrons so if you're not vaccinated you are putting others at risk, especially those who have kids at home under 12 or ppl who can't be vaxx'd medically — Salem_Stryder (@moarcraft) July 26, 2021

Though they've received negative attention, they've also gotten a wave of support.

The @OakwoodHardware is an amazing restaurant in the heart of our Oakwood-Vaughan community. They’re asking those who aren’t vaccinated to dine outside. A gutsy & smart move to protect their customers’ health. I’m proud of them. Their cooking also happens to be so damn good! — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) July 27, 2021

People have been sharing articles about the restaurant's policies on Facebook, saying things like "YESSS! +1 for The Oakwood Hardware."

If you see this could please go leave a 5 star review on google for The Oakwood Hardware!! 💖🤩 It is owned by my aunt and she’s being targeted by anti vaxxers for politely asking unvaccinated customers to consider dining on the patio rather than indoors! — kristie (@kristielsmith) July 27, 2021

"The antivax crowd is small but loud. And it can really make a small business feel terrible," someone else wrote.

These business owners have a right to turn away people or tell them to sit outside, away from customers that are vaccinated. That makes me feel safer to go into a restaurant now if I know that the Owner has a brain in his head ! — Gibs (@gib1221) July 26, 2021

"Right now The Oakwood Hardware is being attacked for nicely asking unvaccinated people to eat on the patio as they place a higher risk on their staff and guests. Please send a kind thought their way on Facebook or Google reviews!"

Medical expert Nathan Stall called the honour-based policy a "great move" and like many, argues that this shows how a burden of responsibility has been placed on restaurants that should really belong to the government.

"Smoking in restaurants is the best comparison," one person replied to his tweet. "We used to allow it."

The @OakwoodHardware is a great restaurant in Oakwood Village. They’re restricting those who aren’t vaccinated to dine outside. They are doing it to protect their customers, staff and community’s health. Can’t wait to make it back for some amazing food and hospitality! — Ana Bailão (@anabailaoTO) July 27, 2021

Councillor Ana Bailo chimed in to support that the policy is in place "to protect their customers, staff and community's health" and say she can't wait to go back.

Bravo @OakwoodHardware. Inclusivity doesn't mean lack of accountability for everyone's safety. Let's hope this trend catches on. Good for business & public health. https://t.co/4OHcjL2Zwf — Abdu Sharkawy (@SharkawyMD) July 27, 2021

An internist named Abdu Sharkawy said he hopes the policy catches on as a trend.

Bravo Oakwood Hardware!! Your decision NOT to do this could deter more customers. My husband is immunocompromised and we can't go to an indoor restaurant unless every single person inside is fully vaxxed. Thanks for this!!!! — hildi wolfish (@hildiwolfish) July 26, 2021

One person shouted out the restaurant for their compassion towards immunocompromised people in taking this route.

Restaurants have been at the centre of many debates in recent history, but this current uproar about vaccine policies might be one of the most intense yet.