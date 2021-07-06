New yogurt house in Toronto suddenly Insta-famous for their purple sandwiches

The pressed sandwiches at a new yogurt house in Toronto are suddenly all the rage on Instagram, with flavours like purple sweet potato and red bean.

Yogurt House opened about two months ago at 3 Spring Garden Ave. and specializes in Balkan-style-yogurt-based drinks and pressed sandwiches, but it's the sammies that are really starring on social media.

The purple sweet potato sandwich, which like most of the other sandwiches goes for $6.75, is the most popular online, posts of the vibrantly coloured food racking up hundreds of likes on Instagram.

People are loving it not only for its bright purple colour, but also the layer of mochi that creates an Insta-worthy stretching action when the sandwich is pulled apart. There's cream cheese inside it too.

Comments on the posts mostly mention how awesome the sandwiches look and how interested people would be to try that flavour combination. The local food enthusiasts posting about them are comparing the pressed sandwiches to a grilled cheese or pizza pocket.

"The whole idea of the press development is to let the toast 'case' seal and lock the juicy sauce of the stuffing so it can be crispy outside while soft and creamy inside," Yogurt House owner Grace Han tells blogTO.

There are also Nutella banana pressed sandwiches, and even savoury options including corn and ham, spinach egg white, and creamy mushroom.

For drinks, a "Thick Creamy Series" section of the menu has flavour options like sweet corn, Oreo, red bean, peanut butter and French cheese, and a smaller "Fresh Fruity Series" section of the menu has options like coconut, blueberry, mango and dragon fruit.

They're all priced around $7 and you can add whipped cream, mini taro balls and crystal jelly for upcharges.

Sandwich lovers are sure to be beating down the door at this place soon for this new purple summer snack, so why not be ahead of the curve and see what all the fuss is about?