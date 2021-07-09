McDonald's restaurants in Ontario are now trying to get more people vaccinated

The world's biggest fast food giant has made the somewhat unlikely move to start caring about its customers' health, at least when it comes to COVID-19.

As of this week, McDonald's Canada is urging residents to get innoculated against the virus through informational leaflets that it's handing out with all food orders in Ontario and nationally.

Would you like vaccine info with that? #Ontario partners with McDonalds to put vaccination information inside take-out bags, to try to improve vaccination rates. #onpoli #covid19 @CityNewsOttawa https://t.co/MBy3v66f2J — Jason White (check!) (@CityJasonWhite) July 8, 2021

The company expects that approximately 53 million flyers about the benefits of getting vaxxed will be distributed across Canada in-restaurant and via drive-thru.

"Millions of people across Ontario have received their COVID-19 vaccine. Do your part. Get your shot," the purple pamphlet reads.

"COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective by Health Canada. They have been rigorously tested by independent scientists. The vaccines help your immune system fight off the virus if you are exposed. This reduces your risk and can make your symptoms milder if you do get COVID-19."

Finally, it ends with "Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness due to COVID-19. Learn more at ontario.ca/covidvaccine"

My buddy just went to @McDonalds and even they are throwing covid vaccine bs at people. pic.twitter.com/iGcXDxHtFe — Cryptoking17 (@Cryptoking172) July 9, 2021

The partnership with the ubiquitous chain is something that the provincial government has said in a press release that it's very thankful for, as it will help to "protect the health and wellbeing of Ontarians by helping us reach even more Ontarians and encouraging them to get vaccinated."

"We are proud to help provide access to information that encourages Canadians to roll up their sleeves and do our part to help Canada recover from the pandemic," McDonald's Canada's president and CEO added.

According to 680 News, the brand is running the program for free.

How ironic. A virus 🦠 caused by eating animals has vaccine propaganda distributed by McDonalds — HiemstraJ_LakelandCollege (@HiemstrajL) July 9, 2021

McDonald's is also on board to help fund a digital media blitz promoting the national This Is Our Shot campaign fighting vaccine hesitancy.

As of July 8, more than half of adults in Ontario are fully immunized against COVID-19, and more than 78 per cent have received at least a first dose. The province is now working hard at targeting specific communities and reducing barriers to vaccination to promote further uptake.