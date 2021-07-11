Long-standing Toronto grocery is closing its doors for good

A grocery store that's been around in Toronto forever is permanently closing this summer.

Kensington Market aficionados will be saddened to hear of the closing of Sun Wah next month. The fresh grocer is a reliable spot for produce at the corner of Augusta and Baldwin.

Kensington Market BIA announced the news of the closure on their social channels.

"No! This is the best place!" one person commented on Instagram. "If it becomes a dispensary then that's RIP Kensington," another person commented.

Kensington Market BIA chair Gwen Bang tells blogTO the space is being sold.

"As the BIA we are aware of our depleting raw/produce food stores. We are conducting a retail/shopping survey for our residents which hopefully will help us recruit the right kind of business to service the Kensington Community," Bang tells blogTO.

"The BIA is also building relationships with property owners, and hopefully it's not just the value of a pretty penny they see, but that the value in the right kind of businesses for its community is also important in preserving Kensington Market."

The store's tattered blue tarp and haphazard but bountiful crates stacked outside are an iconic image in the market, and will be missed.

According to the Kensington Market BIA, the shop will be closing at the beginning of August.