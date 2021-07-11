You can now get ice cream flights made with booze in Toronto

Flights are a great way of experiencing samples of ice cream and booze, so why not do both at the same time?

S'cream in Yorkville is now offering boozy flights of ice cream that are, yes, actually infused with 5 per cent alcohol. You have to be over 19 to order them.

They launched boozy ice cream around April, and now it's available in flights that not only look awesome, they let you try a little of everything.

In April they also started doing boozy ice cream floats with alcohol-infused ice cream, sparkling wine and candy. They've also been doing spiked lemonades.

S'cream's boozy ice cream flavours are mango Aperol, raspberry Limoncello, peachy vanilla vodka, absolutely birthday cake, Jack Daniel's chocolate, coffee Bailey's, pina colada and margarita.

S'cream owner Elif Tekin says their mango Aperol, raspberry Limoncello and coffee Bailey's flavours usually sell out towards the evening on weekends.

"It was funny to ask people for ID for ice cream but now it's a sweet escape from stressful city life," Tekin tells blogTO.

The flights are $18 for four samples, so technically if you got two you could try every flavour (just saying). If you're down to commit, boozy scoops are $8.10, and boozy pints for a Netflix night are $18.

They also now have an ice cream cart for private events, and Tekin says they're working on new flavours like mojito and vodka watermelon, and one secret one he'll only reveal they collaborated on with an Ontario distillery.

With many more hot summer days ahead, these treats are sure to come in handy on those days when you can't tell whether you need a cocktail or an ice cream cone.