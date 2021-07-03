Farm for pick your own cherries is now open near Toronto

Road trip alert! Just one hour outside of Toronto is the most charming pick-your-own cherry farm.

The family-run Smith Two Century Farms is located at 400 Main St W, in Grimsby ON and is now open for cherry-picking.

For more the 200 years, the Smith family has been tending to their land in the Grimsby area and is the oldest farm in the beautiful region of the Niagara escarpment.

The smith family told blogTO that, "Cherries are usually available for two weeks in the summer, and because we have had good weather and lots of heat and rain they should be really sweet this season."

Although there is an art to the process, "Cherries are actually a very difficult fruit to farm because they are super delicate and you need the blossoms to bloom at just the right time - it really is a labour of love."

Everything about the Smith's farm is wholesome. From the red barn on-site, the enduring family that provides interesting cherry facts to the farm's logo. The logo consists of multiple S's and each S stands for a generation "we just need to add a few more S's because we're now on generation number 8."

The farm does not require a reservation, you can simply swing by and get to picking. They are also pet friendly, they just ask that you keep your furry friend on a leash.

Cherry season begins in early July and can go until mid-August. Both sweet and sour cherries are available and the prices go by litres, 3L ($24), 5L ($30) and 7L ($40).

The working farm is very cherry focused however they also farm peaches and they are typically available mid-August.

The farm is open Wednesday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.

This is an experience you'll certainly want to cherry-pick.