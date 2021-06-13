Toronto pub known for its massive rooftop patio has permanently closed

A Toronto pub that's part of a larger chain has closed.

Williams Landing was the Liberty Village outpost for The Landing Group, a splashy chain known for massive spaces and a crowd-pleasing menu with items like brisket mac 'n' cheese and lobster fettucine.

At 120 Lynn Williams, the location resided in an upper floor space in a complex with other businesses, overlooking East Liberty St. on one side and bordering a large parking lot on the other.

The Landing Group confirmed with blogTO that the location has indeed closed, but did not confirm the exact last day for the business.

Kellys Landing, Taylors Landing and Hunters Landing are all still operating in Toronto.