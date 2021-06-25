Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
boat thai noodles toronto

Toronto restaurant that served unique Thai food permanently closes after landlord ups rent

A Toronto Thai restaurant that named itself after the most unique dish it served has permantly closed down.

Boat King of Thai Noodles has closed due to the landlord increasing the rent, the owner alleges. 

The restaurant was named for the dish it specialized in, boat thai noodles, named because it was originally cooked and served on actual boats. The dish is also known as "kuaytiaw reua."

They also served laksa noodles, and dishes that were slightly more familiar to Toronto palates like pad thai, curry and pad see ew as well. They had only just opened in the summer of 2019.

During the pandemic, the restaurant sold meal kits, and litres of sauces and soup bases. Boat King of Thai Noodles did not confirm the exact date of closure with blogTO, but their last social media posts are dated around the beginning of 2021.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

