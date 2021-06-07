Toronto restaurant shuts down after 23 years after owners decide to retire

They served their last meal on Mother's Day.

Monica Jimenez and Gustavo Álvarez, owners of Mi Tierra, posted a heartfelt goodbye message on social media on May 21 to announce their decision to close.

“After 23 years in the food service business, my husband and I decided to retire to be able to spend more time with our family, grandkids and ourselves,” said the post.

“We grew old beside you and your families, saw your kids grow and passed on traditions that were taught to them by sharing a home cooked meal.”

Their menu featured Latin American dishes like empanadas, arepas and picada.

Juan Carlos Avila, a longtime customer who was born in Colombia and raised in Canada, says he especially liked Mi Tierra's bandeja paisa.

As someone who has eaten there for over two decades, he says the restaurant was an important part of the Colombian community in Toronto.

He remembers how Jimenez's mother would visit each table to talk with the customers, and say he always felt at home whenever he stopped by.

"It got to the point where she almost treated me like one of her sons too," he says. "She would sit there and ask me how my kids were doing."

The owners said on social media that their restaurant was a place where people celebrated special events like birthdays, engagements, weddings and graduations.

“It was an honour to be a part of everyone’s lives in whichever small way, thanks a lot for all these years of patronage. We wish the best to you and your families.”