Toronto restaurant that got patio tables stolen gets vandalized again

It's already been a tough year and a half for restaurants, and yet it seems some people insist on making it even tougher.

Clandestina Tacos has once again become the victim of theft, just two weeks after having their brand new picnic tables stolen, leaving the team scrambling at the start of patio season.

Now, they've been victims to another robbery, one that involved someone breaking into their restaurant at 5 a.m. and stealing the till, tablets and restaurant cellphones.

"This hurts the restaurant one more time but we are stronger than this, we are working hard to get everything replaced as soon as possible to keep serving you guys like always, with a big smile and great food and drinks!!" said the Clandestina team via their Instagram post.

Luckily, the restaurant's security cameras were able to capture footage of the theif, and OPP division 53 is working to find the person responsible for this crime.

After receiving a ton of community support following the first crime, the restaurant is continuing to keep their spirits high and hope to bounce back by putting some smiles of people's faces with great food.