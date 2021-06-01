Toronto nightclub to be replaced by massive new Greek restaurant

Downtown Toronto is going to look a lot different when it finally reopens post-lockdown, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for people who like to explore brand new hot spots in familiar locations.

The team behind The Citizen, which recently closed after seven years at 522 King St. W. (the old Brant House), just announced its plans for the sprawling resto-bar space's next iteration: A new Greek-inspired "culinary dining experience."

Called Myth Restaurant, the new venture promises to make guests feel like they're "seaside in Mykonos" while enjoying traditional Aegean mezze and main courses such as salt-baked fish, saganaki and paidakia.

A menu developed by co-executive chefs Sergio Abrunho and Tulio Lessa will be complemented by a comprehensive bar program featuring Greek wines and house cocktails with "authentic Greek liqueurs" such as Ouzo and Metaxa.

"Developed by some of the city's best bartenders, cocktails will be served in memorable ways and will even incorporate some Greek mythology, inspired by the gods on Mount Olympus," reads a release from UNIQ Hospitality Group, which is behind the new restaurant.

No opening date has yet been announced beyond "Summer 2021," and images of the space haven't been released, so it's hard to say the space will actually transport diners to the Cyclades islands as promised.

What we do know for sure, based on the venue itself, is that it'll be big and located right in the heart of the King West club district.

Built as part of the the E.C. Gurney & Co. Stove Foundry in 1872, the space at 522 King West is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act and is considered part of the King-Spadina Heritage Conservation District.

When finished, Myth expects to have 5,000 square feet of dining space with 150 seats inside and 60 seats across multiple "terrazas" (aka patios).

Job seekers take note: Myth is hiring for a ton of positions right now, from hosts and barbacks to servers and sous chefs.