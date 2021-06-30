Toronto's newest takeout spot is all about food you can eat with one hand

Food you can eat with one hand is what Toronto's newest takeout spot deals in, and seeing as we've all been juggling a lot lately it just makes sense.

Rodie is intended to be a place to stop off on a walk, on your way to a park, or as a pit stop on a road trip. The name is based off slang for a bite to eat or drink to take with you for the road.

The idea behind the menu is that it's designed so you could have your food from Rodie in one hand, and one of their drinks in the other. Think burgers, vegan celeriac "shawarma" and chorizo hand pies.

They're not just any old burgers either. The concept comes to us from the team at Marben and head chef Chris Locke.

Burgers are made with a St. Brigids dairy cow patty, chilli crisp mayo, sesame milk bun, grilled cheddar and pickled onion, and "Berkshire Dogs" are topped with kanzuri kraut, crispy black beans, pea-miso aioli and IPA mustard.

The celeriac shawarma has fancy sumac pickled cabbage and lovage onions, and the hand pie is filled with not only chorizo but also cheese curds and a fermented habanero and ramp sour cream.

"Even the most refined palates long for a shawarma, burger or hot dog," says Locke.

"Rodie was conceived to satiate that need for fast, convenient and delicious food, all made with the best local ingredients."

The cocktail menu designed by Marben's head bartender Farzam Fallah consist of four alcoholic road sodas and one non-alcoholic option, including a take on Fernet and cola that's supposed to pair great with a burger.

As its name implies, Rodie is implied to be a takeout and delivery concept only, available through third-party apps. They're popping up in person next to Marben's patio at 488 Wellington St. W. on July 3 and 4, and July 10 and 11 with a limited menu served from 2 p.m. until they sell out.