Toronto neighbourhood plasters local cafe with notes hoping they'll reopen

The past year and a half has been beyond tough on restaurants, bars and cafes and in return has led to many closures.

The Cannonball located at 641 Queen St East in Riverside has temporarily closed its doors.

The front windows of the restaurant have recently been spotted plastered with sincere notes from locals hoping that it will soon reopen soon.

Owner of The Cannonball, Rob Poizner tells blogTO that "Some pretty sweet neighbours are clearly responsible for the encouraging signage."

This casual spot is known for its excellent sandwiches and breakfast bagels and has become a favourite go-to watering-hole where locals "come in for a coffee (and) stay for a beer" as the Instagram bio reads.

The cafe has a lovely back patio with string lights, greenery, themed nights and good vibes.

Upon being asked about reopening, Poizner said that "It's been a really long hall the last year and a quarter. I'm weighing some options, looking at different possibilities and models of what a re-opening would look like."

"The closings and re-opening are really draining both physically and financially. I worked one hundred days straight when we re-opened from the first one last June. I'm just trying to get some momentum, I'm not sure what I'm planning to do yet. Hopefully, something good comes of all this," Poizner explained.

He concluded with a grateful "xo to caring neighbours".