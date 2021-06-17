One of Toronto's largest pub chains has permanently closed multiple restaurants

One of Toronto's largest chains of pubs has closed down several locations in the city.

Duke Pubs would not comment on exactly when the closures took place, but confirmed with blogTO that Duke of Cornwall at 400 University, Duke of Kent at 2315 Yonge Street and Duke of York at 39 Prince Arthur are still open.

Duke of Devon and Duke of Somerset are no longer operating and are not listed as locations on the official Duke Pubs website.

The pubs were known for accessible food, a typical traditional British-pub-style atmosphere and ice cold pints, and are a popular gathering spot for watching sports.

You can still take in Eurocup games and grab some curbside BBQ from Duke of York, and all locations that have remained open are serving up specials for Father's Day.

The article originally stated that the Duke of Gloucester was among the pubs closed by the restaurant group. While the pub is indeed closed it was not owned by Duke Pubs.