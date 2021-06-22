Toronto Italian restaurant rolling back prices to 1996

Prices are being rolled back to 1996 at a Toronto Italian restaurant, so get out your butterfly clips and head over there to score some seriously retro deals.

Trattoria Nervosa is celebrating their 25-year anniversary on June 23 by rolling back their menu prices to what they were when they opened back in 1996 for one day.

That means major deals on salads, pastas, pizzas, desserts and wine.

Red, white and sparkling house wine as well as cannoli and tiramisu will be $5. Margherita pizzas will be $6.95, and capellini pasta as well as risotto ai funghi with truffles will be priced at $8.95.

Margherita pizzas will currently set you back $15.99 on their patio, the capellini sold for $17.99 normally. Limited walk-in tables are available for the event.

In a little yellow house in the upscale Yorkville neighbourhood, Nervosa is as much known as a place to spot stars when they're in town as it is for its Southern Italian food. People like Beyonce, Jay-Z and Drake have dined there.

This is restaurateur Janet Zuccarini's first restaurant. It's part of the Gusto 54 restaurant group that also oversees Chubby's, Gusto 501 and Kiin. She says the restaurant has remained relatively unchanged since opening in 1996.

"Trattoria Nervosa have been a part of countless special occasions, birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, graduations, etc., and we want our community to take part in the reminiscing," Zuccarini tells blogTO.

"We wanted to do something special to say grazie for all the love and passion Toronto has shown these past 25 years."