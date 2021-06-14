Toronto's beach-themed outdoor patio in a parking lot is open for the summer

Summer in Toronto has transformed a parking lot into a beach-themed patio once again, open the first day outdoor dining was allowed again.

Gerrard East Market sprang open again on June 11, and is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. If there's enough demand, they may extend Friday and Saturday hours to the approved 2 a.m. last call.

The patio is equipped with the same sandy floor and beachy Muskoka chairs as last year to bring all the summer vibes, and the beer, cider, Aperol spritzes, margaritas and Paper Planes are flowing.

"We're all so appreciative that we have such a supportive community and we can offer them a unique experience like this right here on Gerrard St. E.," Gerrard East Market operator Adam Kelly tells blogTO.

Two Cats Cannabis, 241 Pizza, Com Tam 168, Gardel, GB Hand-Pulled Noodles, Pinkerton's, La Cubana, Lavender Menace, Vatican Gift Shop and Poor Romeo are all participating vendors this year.

New this year, they'll have two big-screen TVs on which they'll be showing Euro Cup, Copa America, and NBA and NHL playoffs. They're also hoping to start hosting live music outdoors on the patio very soon.

"So far it's been received really well and people are thrilled to be back again on a patio drinking and eating with their friends and family," says Kelly.

"It's amazing to see how happy everyone is and the amount of local support and love we've received from everyone is so nice."

Gerrard East Market is walk-in only and cashless, and has washroom access. Pets are welcome.