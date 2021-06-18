Eat & Drink
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
opium bar toronto

Things go from bad to worse for Toronto bar after Instagram disables account

Eat & Drink
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After building a following on Instagram for over two years, a Toronto restaurant owner was shocked to learn his account was disabled just as he was preparing for patio season reopening.

Michael Zhang, owner of The Opium Bar says he discovered on May 2 that the bar's Instagram account was disabled.

"There was no reason given to me at all," Zhang tells blogTO.

Every few days Zhang contacts Instagram asking why his account was disabled.

"They have not replied — nothing."

Oddly, another Toronto restaurant Pico de Gallo had their Instagram account hacked and lost thousands of followers around the same time.

The Opium Bar opened at the end of 2018 and grew their Instagram account to 1,500 followers.

"It is just so unfortunate that we have lost everything — and especially now, it is the opening (of patio service)."

They started a new account, @opiumbartoronto but it will take time to build it again. They now have about 60 followers.

"It is so frustrating and pathetic at the same time."

Instagram has a list of community guidelines such as not posting nude photos, hate speech or threats and "overstepping these boundaries may result in deleted content, disabled accounts, or other restrictions," they state.

But Zhang can't think of anything he may have posted that would have violated the guidelines. Basically, they post photos of food and drinks to promote the restaurant.

"We don't post anything political."

With lockdowns, they haven't been open since November so they haven't been active on Instagram.

Zhang is struggling to find a way to get back all the lost followers so he can tell them about the new opening hours — Thursday to Saturday on the patio — and keep customers up to date.

"We want to get back our followers so we can contact them again."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous Jamaican patties spot opening new Toronto location and you can get them for just $1

Things go from bad to worse for Toronto bar after Instagram disables account

Candy company is closing Toronto factory after more than 100 years

Toronto restaurant hurt by a hundred cancelled reservations on opening weekend

Toronto is getting food night markets every single weekend this summer

People in Toronto want a moratorium on complaining at restaurants right now

Owner of Toronto restaurant Stockyards Smokehouse dies in tragic accident

Toronto just got a new beach bar that will be home to food pop-ups