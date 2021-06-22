Pizza Pizza is now serving beer for the second time in its 54-year history

Pizza Pizza has officially started selling beer at some of its restaurants in Canada, just in time for summer.

We now all have the option to purchase beer on-site, for takeout or for delivery with any food purchase.

Locations where beer is available are currently limited to Hamilton and Winnipeg but the chain says it plans to licence many of its restaurants across the country by the end of 2021 including ones in Toronto.

"We know some of our customers enjoy beer with their pizza or wings, they've told us this many times over the years," says Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing at Pizza Pizza.

This initial phase focused on launching in Hamilton and Winnipeg because a smaller number of restaurants serve the whole city.

While this is essentially the first time beer has been widely sold at Pizza Pizza since it was founded in 1967, there were a small number of locations that were licenced for in-restaurant sales many years ago. These stores have since been sold.