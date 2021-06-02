Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts in Toronto this week

This Friday is National Donut Day, and lucky for us, Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts to celebrate this very important holiday.

Those craving something sweet and doughy can head to one of the five Krispy Kreme locations across Toronto on June 4 for a complimentary donut of their choosing.

That's right, Oreo Cookies and Kreme, cinnamon apple, dulce de leche, strawberry iced with sprinkles and New York cheesecake are all up for grabs.

And of course, the classic glazed that's just as good as any of the filled or iced flavours is also an option.

The deal is limited to one per person and can only be redeemed in-store or at the drive-thru, so take note of the Krispy Kreme in your area.

284 Dupont St. (at the corner of Spadina)

215 Harbord St. (at the corner of Bathurst)

164 McCaul St. (between Dundas and Baldwin)

400 Spadina Ave (at the corner of Nassau)

4411 Kingston Rd (near the corner of Lawrence East and Kitchener)

This year will also include a bonus offer of a dozen glazed donuts for $1 with any dozen purchase if you're looking to really load up on some glazey goodness.