Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
source bulk foods toronto

First North American location of famous Australian grocery chain opens in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto location of an Australian grocery store chain has just opened, making it the first in North America for the brand.

Source Bulk Foods has 64 stores in Australia, and also has stores in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland and Singapore. The zero-waste store specializes in a wide variety of bulk products at affordable prices sold with as little disposable packaging as possible. 

Think organic banana flour, mushroom powder, multigrain rice, epsom salts, body bars and dried papaya.

The store originated in Byron Bay, Australia in 2012, opened by a family who ran a health food store and noticed a conspicuous trend of over-packaged products.

The new Toronto store, which opened on June 7 at 213 Roncesvalles, is open seven days a week and is supposed to be selling over 400 whole foods you should be able to take home in your own jars, bags and bottles. Their opening hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. t0 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There's now an Instagram set up for Source Bulk Foods for Ontario, so expect more Source stores to be popping up around town and around the province.

There's even a specific Instagram page that's been set up for Source Bulk Foods Leslieville that says "coming soon," so odds are that might be the next location to open in Toronto.

Lead photo by

The Source Bulk Foods

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A major malfunction meant that some people in Toronto got a lot of free food this weekend

First North American location of famous Australian grocery chain opens in Toronto

Toronto restaurant Steak Queen made famous by Rob Ford has permanently closed

Last call will go back to 2 a.m. in Ontario this week when restaurants reopen their patios

Cabana Pool Bar is reopening its massive waterfront patio for the summer

Iconic drag club in Toronto will soon be officially reopening

It just got a lot harder to shop at Wine Rack in Toronto

Toronto restaurant shuts down after 23 years after owners decide to retire