First North American location of famous Australian grocery chain opens in Toronto

A Toronto location of an Australian grocery store chain has just opened, making it the first in North America for the brand.

Source Bulk Foods has 64 stores in Australia, and also has stores in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland and Singapore. The zero-waste store specializes in a wide variety of bulk products at affordable prices sold with as little disposable packaging as possible.

Think organic banana flour, mushroom powder, multigrain rice, epsom salts, body bars and dried papaya.

The store originated in Byron Bay, Australia in 2012, opened by a family who ran a health food store and noticed a conspicuous trend of over-packaged products.

The new Toronto store, which opened on June 7 at 213 Roncesvalles, is open seven days a week and is supposed to be selling over 400 whole foods you should be able to take home in your own jars, bags and bottles. Their opening hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. t0 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There's now an Instagram set up for Source Bulk Foods for Ontario, so expect more Source stores to be popping up around town and around the province.

There's even a specific Instagram page that's been set up for Source Bulk Foods Leslieville that says "coming soon," so odds are that might be the next location to open in Toronto.