crews tangos toronto

Iconic drag club in Toronto will soon be officially reopening

An essential drag club in Toronto is reopening its doors in days after being closed for over six months.

Crews & Tangos has been closed since Nov. 21 and will be reopening June 17. The legendary bar and queer space known for hosting drag shows was slated to become condos at one point, but it was announced last March that the developer would be finding a way to preserve it.

The bar had been operating in the fall of 2020, but was temporarily closed in September due to a COVID outbreak, the same as some other businesses in the area

Crews will reopen with one show on June 17, though times and performers haven't yet been confirmed.

"We are hoping people come out and support the business and especially the queens that haven't been on a stage in over six months," Crews & Tangos manager Elysia Stewart tells blogTO.

They will have a reservation system but will welcome walk-ins if there's adequate space on their small patio. Only two to four people will be allowed at tables that are spaced apart from each other and the stage, according to government regulations.

O'Grady's will be providing the food.

Stewart says the bar hopes if Ontario moves into Step 3 by August, they'll be able to open their main stage and two dance floors.

Reservations for Crews & Tangos open up on Monday, June 14.

