Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
not just butter chicken toronto

How this chef became Toronto's butter chicken king

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Butter chicken is a quintessential Toronto dish, but there's one chef who's been making it for over 20 years and who may, in fact, have been one of the first in the city to master it.

Gurinder Bedi is 57 years old and was born in New Delhi, but has been in Canada since 1999 and has been making butter chicken for almost 40 years at half a dozen restaurants, now serving half a dozen styles of the dish at his newest spot Not Just Butter Chicken.

not just butter chicken toronto

He joined Hyatt Regency in Delhi as an apprentice cook in 1983 and has been in the hospitality industry since then, wearing different hats from server to manager to cook to chef-operator.

not just butter chicken toronto

"I have learned so much in our industry and the restaurant business which you don't learn by just being a chef," Bedi tells blogTO.

not just butter chicken toronto

Not Just Butter Chicken is actually his sixth venture.

not just butter chicken toronto

He's run five other restaurants, including Saffron Tree and Biryani House in Toronto, and has been perfecting the art of butter chicken along the way.

not just butter chicken toronto

"We think we've had it all figured out everytime we start a new venture," says Bedi. "Good food is only one component of running a successful restaurant."

not just butter chicken toronto

In running his other restaurants, he's dealt with escalating rents, the challenges of running more than one restaurant at the same time, and the loss of his father necessitating the selling of one business so he could be with his family in India.

not just butter chicken toronto

Bedi says he's "still learning" and "not even close" to having it all figured out with Not Just Butter Chicken, but he's "more confident than ever, so confident that I opened doors of Not Just Butter Chicken in the midst of a pandemic."

not just butter chicken toronto

Along with more experience, he now has more help from his wife Shallu, son Arvind and daughter Meher with running the business, which opened four months ago.

not just butter chicken toronto

"It feels like we have been here for years," says Bedi. "We are lucky to be a part of such a wonderful community."

not just butter chicken toronto

The name Not Just Butter Chicken is literal. Whereas many Indian restaurants would just have one style of butter chicken on the menu, this restaurant has six.

not just butter chicken toronto

Along with the "original" butter chicken in the Makhani style, it also comes in Madras, Navrattan, Nilgiri, Vindaloo and a bone-in version he calls Delhi 6 style.

not just butter chicken toronto

"Butter Chicken is a fixture in every Indian restaurant, but there is no fixed recipe for it," says Bedi. "Each chef makes it in their own way. In fact, with Indian cooking, no two dishes are the same."

not just butter chicken toronto

The Madras is inspired by Bedi's travels there, and combines north and south Indian flavours, incorporating Madras leaves, coconut milk and fresh cream into a tomato-based curry.

not just butter chicken toronto

The navrattan includes almonds and cashews in a creamy tomato-based curry sauce with a touch of saffron for a Kashmiri-style version of the dish.

not just butter chicken toronto

The Nilgiri is fragrant with fresh mint and cardamom, and the vindaloo is a spicier version of butter chicken with chili flakes.

not just butter chicken toronto

The bone-in Delhi 6 butter chicken is inspired by Bedi's hometown, chicken cooked in an onion and masala sauce and topped with coriander and ginger.

not just butter chicken toronto

"We have it all at Not Just Butter Chicken. Just have no expectations and let your taste buds guide you," says Bedi.

"And be sure to try other dishes too. Remember, it's not just butter chicken."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto neighbourhood bar with charming patio has closed down permanently

This is what patios in Toronto looked like on the first day of reopening after lockdown

How this chef became Toronto's butter chicken king

Toronto woman realizes life-long dream opening rock-n-roll-themed cafe

Toronto's secret donut shop overwhelmed after donating to residential school survivors

5 Thai ice cream rolls you need to try in Toronto this summer

Toronto restaurant devastated after someone stole its tables just before patio reopening

10 rooftop patios now open in Toronto during Step 1