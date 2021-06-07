Cabana Pool Bar is reopening its massive waterfront patio for the summer

Cabana Pool Bar (or rather, Waterfront Patio) is reopening this weekend for the summer, so you can start getting excited again for all the fun the space brings.

They're reopening June 11, when patios are finally allowed to officially welcome people again, and reservations are available.

Starting June 14, you'll also be able to reserve "experiences" like their Corona Cabana, Lakeview Cabana, Moet Lounge or Weekday Pool Cabana.

The patio boasts 50,000 square feet of space, and there's free WiFi and a 21-foot LED digital outdoor screen. This summer, the pool is being upgraded with salt water sanitation and cleansing equipment.

A casual food menu includes sandwiches, burgers, pizza, fries, wings, salads and steak. Of course, pricey bottles and bottle packages will be available to accompany.

They're also doing themed nights every day of the week: Vegan Mondays, Movie Tuesdays, BBQ Wednesdays, Lobster Thursdays, F*@k Off Fridays with half-priced apps from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with purchase of featured drinks, Ciroc Saturdays and Brunch Sundays.

Cabana Pool Bar will be starting out by opening at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and then noon on Sunday before resuming regular hours on Monday, June 14.

The bar will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with brunch served from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.