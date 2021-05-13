Toronto's oldest restaurant just delivered hundreds of meals to frontline workers

The team at United Bakers Dairy Restaurant have once again stepped up and provided for the community that has supported the business for over 100 years.

This week alone, they've delivered over 200 meals to St. Michael's Hospital as part of an initiative they've been supporting since the start of the pandemic.

Over a year ago, the United Bakers team, alongside community partners Noshfest and Living Jewishly teamed up to help create these gratitude drops providing meals to frontline workers.

They've crafted a heavily discounted menu for those wishing to buy a team of frontline workers a hot meal.

At under $15 a head, United Bakers doesn't make any money on these drops that they've sent to hospitals, elderly homes, ICUs and community centres.

Over 1,000 meals have been delivered over the past year.

The 200 that were sent to St. Michael's Hospital this week were sponsored by Guild Electric whose CEO got in touch after seeing the delivery United Bakers provided to Etobicoke General.

"Hospitality and hospital share a same root, in the same way we like to care for our patrons we're in awe of the work front line workers are doing to keep our city safe," United Bakers COO Nathan Ladovsky told blogTO.

"We're so fortunate to be able to play this roll to help connect our community in supporting healthcare workers."

The United Bakers team has seen first hand the work that nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers do every day when they drop off these meals. The small gesture of helping feed those who help so many others is their way of spreading the warmth.

"We're so fortunate to have the team we have here and how flexible they are and willing to accomodate," said Ladovsky.

"None of this would be possible without the community support but also the staff we have on our team."