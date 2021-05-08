Famous Toronto pub reopens after being sold to owners of Montreal fine dining restaurant

A Toronto pub has reopened with several changes and plenty of the classics that locals have grown to love sticking around.

The Auld Spot, a Scottish style pub on the Danforth, was recently purchased by 8590 Group who also operate fine dining restaurants in Montreal and Mont Tremblant.

Regulars of The Auld Spot will be happy to hear that the new owners intend to keep many of the favourite menu items including the drummies, oysters, burger, veggie burger and poutine.

"It's a great community restaurant and we don't intend on changing much," said 8590 Group CEO Michael Roman to blogTO. "For the most part we're just kind of polishing the brand a bit."

New plans for the pub include lunch, weekend brunch, and Premier League/Euro Cup promotions to embrace the Scottish Pub style feeling of the interior, as well as new late night and happy hour offerings.

For 8590 Group and their Best Restaurant Group (BRG) collection of restaurant brands, this is just part of the beginning of their expansion into Toronto.

They've already opened up a number of ghost kitchen's around the city.

Accoding to Roman, these BRG virtual kitchens run 22 concepts out of each space and could soon have The Auld Spot's most popular menu items added to that collection.

Those who look forward to seeing the new and improved Auld Spot can get a literal taste of the menu's most popular items as the team plans to launch pickup and delivery options later this week.