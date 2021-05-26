Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bts meal toronto

Toronto one of the first places where you can now get a McDonald's BTS Meal

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The BTS Meal has hit McDonald's locations in Toronto on its world tour, and fans are eagerly snapping it up and snapping photos of its photogenic packaging for social media.

BTS is a K-Pop boy band that's soared to international stardom with hits like Boy With LuvDynamite and Butter

Introduced to Canada on May 26, the meal is basically a 10-piece chicken nugget meal which comes with fries and a drink, but with special edition Cajun and sweet chili sauces.

Also, the meal doesn't come in ordinary red and yellow McDonald's packaging, but instead is packaged in a cute purple.

In fact, the packaging might even be more sought after than the specialty sauces.

You had to be lucky to snag it, too, as it seems some people only received some of the special packaging with the meal, others not at all.

Someone even created their own BTS gachapon machines dispensing capsule items, which they said on social media they'd move around the city.

Inside the capsules are trinkets like keychains and pins.

You can always try double-checking with the McDonald's location nearest you to see if they have the packaging to avoid disappointment.

Not many people seem to be talking about how the sauces actually taste, but everyone can agree they look just as pretty as the rest of the packaging.

The BTS Meal also debuted on its "tour" in several other countries on May 26, including the United States, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Brazil, Colombia and Malaysia. 

The meal will be available in Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, UAE, the Philippines, Latvia, Morocco, El Salvador and Puerto Rico as well as plenty of other countries over the course of the summer.

For now, though, Toronto and Canada are some of the first to enjoy the new sauces and the pretty packaging that comes with the BTS meal.

Lead photo by

@acellamson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto one of the first places where you can now get a McDonald's BTS Meal

Toronto mother-and-daughter team are making Mexican food that sells out weekly

Toronto Starbucks location suddenly closes and locals worry it'll be a cannabis store

Toronto restaurant is dropping prices by 33% whenever the Maple Leafs win

People in Toronto were worried that an iconic diner was closed for good

Toronto's first location of famous Chinese chain known for crispy burgers is now open

People tipped way more in Toronto after the pandemic hit new data shows

15 restaurants for Tibetan momos in Toronto