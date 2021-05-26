Toronto one of the first places where you can now get a McDonald's BTS Meal

The BTS Meal has hit McDonald's locations in Toronto on its world tour, and fans are eagerly snapping it up and snapping photos of its photogenic packaging for social media.

BTS is a K-Pop boy band that's soared to international stardom with hits like Boy With Luv, Dynamite and Butter.

Introduced to Canada on May 26, the meal is basically a 10-piece chicken nugget meal which comes with fries and a drink, but with special edition Cajun and sweet chili sauces.

Also, the meal doesn't come in ordinary red and yellow McDonald's packaging, but instead is packaged in a cute purple.

FINALLY GOT ALL THE PACKAGING FROM YORK MILLS AND LESLIE LOCATION IN TORONTO😭🤧❤️ #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/qb9oXKO4Xe — #내리는_비가_끝이났다 🇨🇦💌 ᵒᵗ ⁷ (@bbangqt) May 26, 2021

In fact, the packaging might even be more sought after than the specialty sauces.

Yes people here it is ... this is what you get north of Toronto, Ontario .. this is what McDonald’s In my area gives you plus attitude when you ask where the BTS MEAL 😂😂 #mcdonaldscanada, #McDonaldsXBTS #BigHitEntertainment #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/9C1sSQ7nyg — Kathy (@Kat_O_) May 26, 2021

You had to be lucky to snag it, too, as it seems some people only received some of the special packaging with the meal, others not at all.

Someone even created their own BTS gachapon machines dispensing capsule items, which they said on social media they'd move around the city.

This fan-made bts pop-up gachapon is so cool! the details can be found at @/personakae on tiktok and instagram! the pins and keychains are so cute! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/sRjtrj6mPF — becca⁷ 🧈 (@bangtanbubbies) May 26, 2021

Inside the capsules are trinkets like keychains and pins.

Double check your location has everything. Lots of sad ARMY out there getting normal McNugget combos and just the sauces. No branded packaging. — Kirsty B ⁷ (@missmonkeyhill) May 26, 2021

You can always try double-checking with the McDonald's location nearest you to see if they have the packaging to avoid disappointment.

Not many people seem to be talking about how the sauces actually taste, but everyone can agree they look just as pretty as the rest of the packaging.

i got the @BTS_twt meal and it had the purple packaging n everything 🥰 i don’t eat mcdonald’s often so it’s my own treat.. i also got to see the ad outside haha @McDonaldsCanada @BTSxCanada @Toronto_BTS #BTSMeal #BTSxMcD pic.twitter.com/QhNPZpP5ze — 5°C ❅⁷ (@celestialpjm) May 26, 2021

The BTS Meal also debuted on its "tour" in several other countries on May 26, including the United States, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Brazil, Colombia and Malaysia.

The meal will be available in Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, UAE, the Philippines, Latvia, Morocco, El Salvador and Puerto Rico as well as plenty of other countries over the course of the summer.

For now, though, Toronto and Canada are some of the first to enjoy the new sauces and the pretty packaging that comes with the BTS meal.