Toronto couple who met at a restaurant have now started their own online

A Toronto couple have launched their own online restaurant after their dreams of opening a regulasr old brick-and-mortar one were dashed, but they've still been selling out of their inventive dinners, kits and pastry boxes.

Chefs Nicole Douglas and Carlos de Veyra launched their concept Brindle in November 2020, and since then they've been selling out of their one-off ramen kits, pasta kits and bombolini.

The pair met in 2011 at a restaurant where Douglas was completing a pastry externship through George Brown College and de Veyra was the sous chef. They started dating that year, and continued on to whirlwind chef careers in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Vancouver, and got engaged in 2020.

"When the pandemic hit we knew our dream of a brick-and-mortar would have to wait a little longer," Douglas tells blogTO.

"We decided to create a way for people to be able to share our style of food together in the comfort of their own homes, while highlighting our favourite seasonal ingredients."

So they've had to launch their dream restaurant as a food delivery service that operates through Instagram. Menus are droppped on their page with an order deadline, price and delivery or pickup date.

Previous menus have included a ramen kit for two for $35 that included chicken paitan broth, handmade noodles, shoyu tare, pork belly chashu, marinated egg, nori and scallion. They did a Valentine's Day dinner for two with short rib and mille feuille for $120.

Their pasta kits change every week. They take orders on weekdays, and deliver on weekends; those hover around $20.

"We always envisioned opening a restaurant together to build our vision without any limitations," says de Veyra.

"From the producers and local businesses we choose to support, to the dishes and work environment we wish to create. We love our community, entertaining and bringing people together through food."

They're working on their next kit now, so stay tuned to see what these culinary lovebirds have in store for your tastebuds.