One of Oakville's oldest cafes is permanently closing this week

An Oakville cafe is permanently closing this week after being open for over 25 years.

Bean There is a relatively simple cafe selling coffee, tea, baked goods and wraps, but it's been run by owner Brett Titus for its entire tenure, and he's become a figure in the community.

Now in his 50s, Titus earned the nickname "Mr. Bean," often worked six days a week and has nurtured a hobby of running marathons during his career as a cafe owner.

Despite opening on Friday the 13th of January in 1995, the cafe has had a lucky long run.

"Closing has certainly been instigated by COVID but in the end I found out in the last three weeks someone had made an offer on leasing the space," Titus tells blogTO.

He has been leasing the cafe on a month-to-month basis for the past year but didn't feel like he could commit to a new lease while still in lockdown, not knowing if rent subsidies would be renewed through a potential fourth wave.

"I'm on the hook personally for this place so I just couldn't risk it," he says.

He will still need to work for the time being but plans to base his work around having a little more free time. He says he's excited about the prospect of having less responsibility, and is looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

He thinks a franchise of some sort may be moving into the space, but isn't sure.

The last day for Bean There will be May 27.