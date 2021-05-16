Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
st clair ice cream toronto

90-year-old ice cream company permanently closes its Toronto store

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
An ice cream company that was founded in 1932 has permanently closed their Toronto factory outlet.

St. Clair Ice Cream president Arthur Rosenzweig says the closure of the store at 2 Kelvin Ave. in the Danforth area has "nothing to do with COVID," that their business has simply grown, and they had been working on a three-year plan to move into another facility.

At times, the St. Clair Ice Cream operation has been spread across two or even three buildings. The company was so named because it started out with an ice cream plant and dairy bar on St. Clair Ave.

The Kelvin store's last day open was Labour Day 2020, and St. Clair Ice Cream moved into a 35,000-square-foot facility on the felicitously named Rowntree Dairy Rd.  in Woodbridge on Jan. 1, 2021.

They're exclusively wholesale now, and are mainly selling to distributors, but not under their own brand. 

Rosenzweig says he's "under contract" not to name the brands they're making ice cream for, but can tell blogTO that 95 per cent of their business is now creating ice creams for East Asian, Indian and Filipino brands.

Lead photo by

St. Clair Ice Cream

