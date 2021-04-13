Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant known for its farm-to-table dining is permanently closing

A Toronto restaurant known for its farm-to-table dining is closing its doors permanently, and will be leaving a hole in the city's innovative hyper local, seasonal food scene.

Montgomery's served house-baked bread and dishes like lettuce in broth with an agressively pared-down elegance in a windowless and very dim, almost cave-like dining room. It was co-owned by Guy and Kim Rawlings for five years.

Unable to let people into the moody space during the pandemic, the restaurant started running a "grassroots foodbox online store" where they'd send out a newsletter letting people know what was available and when the online shop would open.

"We decided to close for lots of different reasons. Mainly to spend more time with our family, we have three small kids," Guy Rawlings tells blogTO.

"It's obviously not a great time to own a restaurant."

He says the family's future plans are to "recuperate from the last year and the grind of the restaurant" and "have some time to be creative again and see what we come up with."

While Montgomery's technically occupies the space until the end of the month, they're only running their online store until they run out of goods, which should in about a week. After that, they're not sure what's going to happen to the space.

