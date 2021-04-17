Eat & Drink
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tiflisi toronto

Toronto just got a new Georgian restaurant and everything is 30% off

To celebrate its grand opening on April 17, a Georgian restaurant in Toronto is offering 30 per cent off of its entire menu.

Tiflisi is a family-owned restaurant that serves traditional Georgian cuisine in the Beaches. In true Georgian fashion, the restaurant says that each guest will be "like a family member" to them.

Ojakhuri is a Georgian dish with meat and vegtables.

Their menu will offer classics such as Khachapuri, Lavashi, as well as Georgian-style barbeque platters.

Khinkali are Georgian dumplings and one of the country's most well-known dishes. Tiflisi will offer beef, lamb and cheese Khinkali, all made fresh and served hot.

Khachapuri "Acharuli" is a cheese-filled baked bread boat, topped with a raw egg yolk.

Located between Europe and Asia, Georgia is known for its unique foods that take inspiration from both continents. 

"Being a central trade point, over the centuries the Georgians were able to assimilate and integrate the flavours and aromas of visitors’ culinary traditions and create something truly unique and special," according to the restaurant. 

Pkhali is a traditional Georgian dish made of vegetables, walnuts and herbs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, Tiflisi's menu will only be available for take-out from their location at 1970 Queen Street East, or for delivery.

The 30 per cent discount will apply to all on-site ordering, as well as orders placed through Uber Eats and Ritual on Saturday.

Photos by

Restaurant Tiflisi

