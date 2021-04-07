Toronto non-profit worker has started a homemade peanut butter business

A non-profit worker in Toronto has created his own homemade peanut butter, and coming in maple cinnamon, honey chia seed, chocolate coconut and chocolate hazelnut varieties, it even blows Nutella out of the water.

Most big brands of peanut butter are made using excess sugar, palm oil and artificial flavours, even brands that claim to be healthier than average.

LoveJoy peanut butter is made using organic coconut oil, dry roasted peanuts and ingredients like wildflower honey, Belgian dark chocolate and Argentinean chia seeds.

The brand was founded by Daniel Park, a 34-year-old community developer who works for non-profit Trinity Life and describes himself as "a health and fitness guy."

It took him a year of tasting and testing before coming out with a product line, launching the company in December 2020.

Lovejoy peanut butters are available online. Classic crunchy and smooth varieties are $10.99, whereas honey chia, chocolate coconut and maple cinnamon varieties are $11.99 and chocolate hazelnut is $15.99.

"We sell out every single week and our customers keep coming back and tell us often how much they love it and how they will never go back to storebought or other brands again," Park tells blogTO.

One customer even reported finishing their jar of chocolate hazelnut within three days. Sounds like a challenge.

Park has also been working with youth for about a decade, and chose the name LoveJoy to symbolize the good he can continue to do for the community through the brand.

Check out their social media and you won't just find peanut butter recipes and product shots, but stories of housing insecurity in Toronto and photos of kids he's worked with.

"We partnered with a mother in one of the Toronto housing communities by giving out jars of peanut butter to a group of youth," says Park.

He's also been passing along the skills he's learned from running LoveJoy like time management, social media development and marketing to the youth he mentors through his non-profit work.