Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ziba doner toronto

Toronto's Berlin-style doner chain permanently shuts down all locations

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A doner chain has officially closed after two years of serving Toronto grilled kebabs and Turkish poutine. 

Ziba Berlin Doner has shut down permanently, according to co-founder Phillip Manesh.

ziba berlin doner toronto

Ziba Berlin Doner opened its first storefront in Leslieville in 2019. Photo by blogTO.

The company launched in Leslieville in 2019 with its signature triangular pide breads loaded with kebabs. That original storefront at 1608 Queen St. East is now closed. 

ZIBA's newest location, which opened this last fall where Tacorrito used to be at 556 Church St., has also closed. 

ziba doner toronto

The now closed Ziba Doner on Church St.

Manesh says that the creative team behind Ziba is now focusing on running their new Turkish restaurant Ruya Kebab at 1100 Eglinton Ave., with plans on opening two more locations. 

Manesh says they're also working on a ghost-kitchen concept for local restaurants in and outside of Toronto.

Lead photo by

Ziba Berlin Doner

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's Berlin-style doner chain permanently shuts down all locations

Toronto restaurant is now doing drive-in all-you-can-eat sushi and dim sum

The top 5 Brazilian restaurants in Toronto

Ex-Momofuku cook is selling his soup in Toronto with some hilariously lo-fi comic strips

Japanese-style shokupan is the hottest bread in Toronto right now

This popular Italian spot has stepped up to become Toronto's restaurant incubator

Food bank in Toronto asks people to stop donating food that expired decades ago

Huge crowds form as Ontario restaurant opens for indoor dining during lockdown