Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
korean bbq toronto

This new Toronto restaurant is doing crave-worthy Korean BBQ takeout

Gathering with friends for Korean BBQ is but a distant memory, and who knows how long it'll be until we can congregate grill-side again.

In the meantime, a new restaurant called Cheongdam may be the answer for our kalbi fix. 

The new Korean BBQ spot, which takes it name from an affluent area in Seoul, has just opened at 7335 Yonge St., with a soft launch on April 1 doing takeout and delivery.

Cheongdam has hit the ground running with some luxe dosiraks: set boxes of ready-to-eat charcoal grilled meats like prime ribeye, pork belly, and prime bonless ribs for two people. 

Meals come with rice, maldon salt, dipping sauces and, the best part of Korean BBQ: all the banchan that typically comes with a KBBQ meal.

Included in the seven side dishes are options like pan-fried ham, spicy cold noodles, kimchi, and perilla leaves. 

Dinners for two run upwards of $56 on UberEats. Cheongdam also has a la carte options like kimchi stew and not-so-common items like a beer tartar sushi.

Lead photo by

Rosie the Foodie

