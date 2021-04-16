Nestle recalls non-dairy drumsticks after admitting they may contain milk

Nestle has announced a recall for their non-dairy drumsticks after at least one person got sick from consuming the products that were revealed to possibly contain milk.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results on both the Non-Dairy Caramel and Vanilla Chocolate Swirl drumsticks.

"If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency via their food recall warning.

The Agency is encouraging people to return the products to the store where they were purchased and obviously to avoid consumption for anyone with milk allergies or other similar dietary restrictions.

No information has been given about how milk came into contact with the products, whether it was cross contamination or an error in production.

Whether consumers have been avoiding dairy because of dietary, medical, or ethical reasons, knowing that their alternatives may have been contaminated is sure to further break the trust many consumers had in Nestle.

The company is no stranger to controversy, having previously come under fire for a number of issues including pollution and child labour.

"We decided to take immediate action and remove the product from the marketplace," Nestle told blogTO. "The safety of our products is our number one priority."