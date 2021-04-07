Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hot star toronto

Famous Taiwanese chicken chain permanently closes flagship location in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's first location of the fried chicken chain Hot-Star has shuttered permanently.

After five years of serving massive pieces of fried chicken at the corner of Yonge and Gerrard, the Taiwanese-based brand closed up shop at 374A Yonge Street, its inaugural location in North America. 

The downtown store first opened in 2015, marking Hot-Star's first foray outside of Asia and its seventh franchise ever.

Its first week of opening (back when life was normal) saw the hungry crowds form massive lineups at the 16-seater.

hot star toronto

There were massive lineups at Hot-Star's downtown location when it opened in 2015. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

It gained popularity in Toronto for its outrageous 30-cm-long fried chicken cutlets, which were invented in  Taipei in 1992 and took the Shi-Lin Night Market by storm in 1999. 

By 2017, Hot-Star launched a second location in North York. That location, along with a stall in Pacific Mall, reopened during lockdown last summer for delivery.

But Hot-Star downtown has remained close, and the 1,300-square-foot unit on Yonge has been up for sale since at $162,500. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario restaurants say patio closures cost the industry more than $100 million

Famous Taiwanese chicken chain permanently closes flagship location in Toronto

Toronto couple puts life savings into Filipino burger business inspired by their daughter

Online ice cream store gets a Toronto storefront and can still barely keep up with demand

Numbers show that stores and restaurants aren't the drivers of COVID spread in Ontario

Toronto restaurants cancel takeout service over frustration with lockdown restrictions

Two people in Toronto are trying to make drinking coffee a competitive sport

Toronto's most famous vegan pizza shop is permanently closed and up for lease