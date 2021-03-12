Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago

assembli pizza toronto

Vancouver chain for custom pizzas has shut down its only Toronto location

Assembli Pizza has closed its Church Street store for good after less than three years in Toronto. 

The Vancouver-based chain has now scaled back to just two stores, none outside of Van city. 

Specializing in build-your-own pizza, Assembli opened its location at 373 Church St. in 2018, marking its first location in Ontario. 

Just a year later, the brand was preparing to expand across Ontario with five more locations

Though Assembli Pizza's website states that the Church Street store is temporarily closed, the brand confirmed to blogTO that the closure is permanent.

They did not indicate the reasons for vacating the property, which is now up for lease

The store is already equipped with three pizza ovens, so residents of the 31-storey condo above the space can hopefully expect another new spot for 'za down the road. 

