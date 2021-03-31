Toronto restaurant puts out hilarious sign pleading for customers

Toronto brunch spot Sisters & Co. is choosing to find the humour amid the chaos of the restaurant business by placing a want ad for customers.

The restaurant placed a sign outside saying "Wanted: customers."

"No previous experience needed as full training will be provided on site, please apply within," it reads, with the restaurant's phone number below.

The restaurant is known for takes on brunch that include chicken katsu clubs, bulgogi beef fries and Thai iced tea as well as pancakes and waffles. They first started placing the sign outside in June 2020.

While the sign is sort of begging for much needed customers, it's all part of a strategy Sisters & Co. has been employing to keep people coming back, engaging with them in distanced ways even though they can't joke around in person.

"We've been focusing a lot more on customer service through notes and virtual messages to connect with our customers," says Hilary Lee, who owns the restaurant with Michelle Ha and Vivian Mac.

They've been including handwritten notes with orders with messages like "Thank you so much for supporting small businesses like us" written in their signature flowing script.

"The sign is a little joke that we want people passing by to read, just to give them a good chuckle on their daily walks," says Lee.

However, it has actually attracted enough attention to improve business, which is always a bonus during these times when everyone can use as much revenue as they can get. The sign has even become its own sort of mini-viral marketing campaign.

"We've attracted people just walking by and they'll snap photos of their own. Then they'll come or tag us on an Instagram post to let us know that they've enjoyed our little message."