Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
smith bros steakhouse toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its affordable steaks has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A steakhouse and tavern known for its regular deals has been added to the list of restaurant closures in Toronto, and is now listed as being for sale.

Smith Bros. Steakhouse was located at 880 Warden and typically offered deals on ribs and other steakhouse fare, alongside deals like half price bottles of wine with the purchase of two entrees and $28 racks of ribs.

The restaurant's Facebook describes is as being "based on one very simple idea…'going out for a great steak & a couple of beers shouldn’t drain your wallet.'"

The restaurant posted an announcement on their page on Mar. 16, 2020, announcing they'd be closed "until concern about the coronavirus, COVID-19 begins to ease." Commenters thank the restaurant for doing the right thing and say they'll return when Smith Bros. reopens, but with that sales listing up, sadly it seems the steakhouse never will.

The restaurant's website and social media accounts are currently inactive. blogTO was unable to reach Smith Bros. Steakhouse for comment.

Lead photo by

wtf.toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto pizza joint that shared space with Adamson BBQ has found a new home

This secret Mexican restaurant in Toronto is serving up a lot more than delicious burritos

Toronto restaurant known for its affordable steaks has permanently closed

Fast food chain famous for its doner kebabs opening its first Toronto location

Toronto store is selling rare pink pineapples for less than $8

Outdoor dining is allowed at bars and restaurants in Toronto again and here are the rules

Toronto restaurant pleads with Doug Ford to let them open

Italian bakeries in Toronto are selling out of zeppole for San Giuseppe