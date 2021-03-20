Toronto restaurant known for its affordable steaks has permanently closed

A steakhouse and tavern known for its regular deals has been added to the list of restaurant closures in Toronto, and is now listed as being for sale.

Smith Bros. Steakhouse was located at 880 Warden and typically offered deals on ribs and other steakhouse fare, alongside deals like half price bottles of wine with the purchase of two entrees and $28 racks of ribs.

The restaurant's Facebook describes is as being "based on one very simple idea…'going out for a great steak & a couple of beers shouldn’t drain your wallet.'"

The restaurant posted an announcement on their page on Mar. 16, 2020, announcing they'd be closed "until concern about the coronavirus, COVID-19 begins to ease." Commenters thank the restaurant for doing the right thing and say they'll return when Smith Bros. reopens, but with that sales listing up, sadly it seems the steakhouse never will.

The restaurant's website and social media accounts are currently inactive. blogTO was unable to reach Smith Bros. Steakhouse for comment.