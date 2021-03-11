Toronto is getting its first location of BC's cone-shaped pizza chain

Eat & Drink
Konz Pizza, the B.C. chain specializing in 'za that's curled up in a cone, is landing in Toronto. 

Plans to expand to Toronto have been revealed through Google Maps, which shows a store slated to arrive at King and Shaw.

The food truck-turned-takeout chain has confirmed its expansion to 1029 King St. West, at the base of the Electra Lofts. It will also be opening a second location in the Annex.

Konz stuffs its conical handheld pizza with your typical ingredients like pepperoni or ham and pineapple.

There are also some less conventional stuffing like butter chicken, but the mac n' cheese might be a game-changer. 

Konz already has eight operating locations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan. 

More stores will also be opening in Brampton, Barrie, and Mississauga, right by Streetsville Memorial Park.

