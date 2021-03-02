Ontario is about to get 30 locations of a famous west coast burger chain

Triple O's, the Vancouver chain for burgers and hand-scooped milkshakes has just opened a location in Mississauga: the first of 30 slated for Ontario.

Tuesday marked the first day of Triple O's in Courtney Park. Vaughan will be getting two, including a store on Zenway Boulevard this April, while Toronto will get two Triple O's of its own.

All GTA stores are expected to open between 2021 and 2022.

Triple O's is an offshoot of the White Spot chain, which founder Nat Bailey grew from a travelling lunch counter in the back of his Model T Ford to a drive-in on Granville Street by 1928.

In 1997, the chain launched Triple O's, named after White Spots' trademark hamburger sauce, purportedly a mix of mayo and hamburger relish.

The company has since expanded to Asia, where its Hong Kong counterparts have proven to be far more successful than its B.C. stores.

Triple O's is finally bringing its pickle-topped Canadian beef burgers and Kennebec fries to Toronto. The chain says it initially intended to open last summer, but was forced to push its plans back thanks to COVID-19.

The company will also be operating its 30-foot On The Go Truck and drive-thru at certain Pioneer and Ultramar gas stations across the province.

Triple O's will be open for curbside, delivery through SkipTheDishes and Doordash, plus dine-in, when that's allowed.