Toronto's LCBO flagship just got a statue of Snoop Dogg and we have questions

There's a seven-foot-tall statue of Snoop D-o-double-g in the house, and by house, I mean the LCBO.

Here to zhoosh up LCBO's Toronto flagship at Front and Spadina is a Renaissance-inspired sculpture of the one and only Snoop Dogg.

But at first glance, he's a bit hard to recognize under all that matte black paint. Doggfather? Is that really you?

Side angles do the resemblance a little more justice. Made by Toronto artist Jordan Sook, this statue, unfortunately, is not a permanent addition.

"My work is all about perception," said Sook in a video about his artmaking process. "Perception of self as well as perception of the environment around you.

"I think that Snoop Dogg himself is a figure that's larger than life and I think there's parallels that run between that, as well as the work that I'm creating."

This limited time ode to the 49-year-old rap mogul marks a special occasion: Snoop's collab with the Australian brand 19 Crimes finally arriving in Ontario.

The rapstar launched his wine, 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Red, last summer. It's now available at LCBOs across the province for $20.35 a bottle.

Snoop's statue stands on top of 400 wine corks, in case you didn't realize what was crackalackin.

Sook's installation is painted matte black to "mimic the beautiful finish of the Cali Red wine bottles," said a release by 19 Crimes.

But questions remain: How long will he be here for? Canada has Snoop's weed brand, so why doesn't LCBO carry Snoop's INDOGGO, when all we really want is the gin and juice? How many more Snoopisms can I fit in this article?

There are actually two other seven-foot Snoop statues across Canada as part of the PR push for Cali Red, which saw Calgary and Vancouver make their own versions.

Vancouver's Snoop statue, designed by West coat artist Chairman Ting, is actually now also in Toronto, at LCBO's Summerhill location for a limited time.