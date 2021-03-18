Ford says he supports opening patio dining in Toronto during lockdown

With springtime just a few days away, patio dining in Toronto may not be much further behind.

After John Tory said yesterday that the City of Toronto will be requesting that the province allow open patios even in grey zone regions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford today expressed his support for such a proposal.

"Would I be in favour of people getting outside and getting some fresh air? Absolutely," said Ford during a press conference Thursday afternoon. "If the mayors of Brampton, Caledon, Mississauga, and Toronto all want this then we'll move forward on it."

Ford also said that while he supports the proposal, he will still largely defer to health professionals and take the advice of consulted doctors before moving forward.

After patio dining was a resounding success last year, the City of Toronto hopes it can once again open its sidewalks, streets, and patios to the general public as a way of helping out local businesses.

The change would allow for the city to keep residents safe by remaining in the grey zone with all other necessary restrictions. Only outdoor dining and exercise would be modified from the current ruleset.

While nothing is finalized at this point, talks between the city and province are taking place and, with support from both the mayor and the premier, things are looking positive for those hoping for a return to some lunchtime sunshine.