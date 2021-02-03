Toronto bakers keep selling out of these alphabetical letter donuts

A Toronto company keeps selling out of their letter doughnuts that spell out custom messages, because while you may not be able to see your name in lights, you can have it written out using fried dough.

Letterbox Doughnuts has been receiving hundreds of orders for their alphabetical doughnuts, as they're a great way not only to celebrate but also to communicate during the pandemic.

"Over the summer, I came together with two of my good friends Priom Mahbub and Jonathan Oliver, with the idea of helping people celebrate milestones and birthdays at a time where we couldn't all get together.

Despite having full-time jobs, the three of us had some extra hours to spare during quarantine and thought it was a fun idea," Mallory Greene of Letterbox Doughnuts told blogTO.

"We split up our duties and started taking orders in August. What started as a small operation making doughnuts for our friends and family quickly grew to provide doughnuts for people across the Greater Toronto Area. By December, we were sold out on every date."

2021 promises to be even more successful for the fledgling doughnut company.

"This year, we moved into a new kitchen, hired a team and management, and have 10 times our order capacity. It's been a huge learning experience for the three of us, but it's been worth it when we see the smile on our customer's face when they open the box of doughnuts," says Greene.

"With a new team and kitchen, we currently take on about 400 orders a month. We also have a waitlist for days that our order spots fill up, as certain days like Valentine's Day are in high demand. We hope to continue to grow our order capacity and ensure that everyone can try Letterbox Doughnuts."

Not only are the doughnuts aesthetically pleasing with bright colours and fun toppings, they're also delicious, available in varieties like white chocolate, raspberry lemon, chocolate espresso and sprinkle.

The minimum order is a dozen for $45, and each additional doughnut costs $3.50. You can also add special extras like marble or tie-dye icing, or gold foil. Delivery is $10 in the downtown core, $15 in Toronto and $20 within the GTA.

"Most of our marketing success has been through word of mouth and referrals. We've focused all of our efforts on Instagram to date, although we're looking to tap into Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to reach new customers in the GTA," says Greene.

"There was a lot of demand for our doughnuts to end off the year. Because of the pandemic, many people had a hard time over the holidays not getting together with their loved ones, so they were looking for ways to remind someone that they're thinking of them. It was a unique and simple way to spread joy during the holidays."

Letterbox is keeping an open mind about potentially opening a physical location in the future, but for now one thing is for certain: they're going to keep making more different kinds of doughnuts.

"We've seen how the restaurant industry has changed a lot over the past year, so we're trying to remain as open-minded as possible on what path we will take. We may look to open new locations, as we've had order inquiries from across Canada, the US and the UK," says Greene.

"We, of course, want to expand our doughnut flavours, themes and

fillings. We're getting unique requests every day, and we want to ensure that people's vision can come to life. It's been an incredible journey to date, so we're excited to see where this can take us."

You can complete an order form or join their waitlist on their website. A portion of their proceeds from each sale also goes to Daily Bread Food Bank, so not only are you sending a positive message via doughuts when you order from Letterbox, you're also contributing to fighting food insecurity.