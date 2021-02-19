Toronto company responds after being featured in controversial Bon Appetit video

A Toronto canned seafood company has responded with an official statement after being involved in a controversial video on Bon Appetit.

Bon Appetit is a large food media platform that encompasses a magazine, social media and a YouTube channel. The brand was the subject of controversy in 2020 due to allegations of racial discrimination, prompting many of their popular contributors to abandon the outlet.

They're now in hot water again after needing to remove a video on seafood canning from their YouTube channel, which featured Chef Charlotte Langley of Toronto's Scout Canning.

It was an episode of It's Alive where canning techniques were being demonstrated, but vital food safety information was edited out.

"In the video we chose to use a water bath instead of a pressure canner. What was not captured in the video that was provided by me is the pressure cooker and temperature that makes canning at home safe," says Chef Charlotte Langley in an IGTV video posted to Scout's Instagram.

Bon Appetit posted their own statement as well in place of the removed video.

"You may have noticed that we removed the most recent episode of 'It's Alive' about seafood canning. Unfortunately, we showcased the canning process inaccurately and we apologize," reads the statement.

"In the video, we chose to use a water bath instead of a pressure canner so we'd be able to physically show the audience what was happening within the jars throughout the canning process. We know how important it is to show safe food handling for our audiences and realize this wasn't a responsible way of demonstrating the process."

The statement continues to say that "We made a mistake, and we promise to learn from it," and recommends anyone who canned seafood in the way shown in the video discards the resulting products.

"Your safety is our utmost priority when enjoying seafood at home and this segment missed that mark. Bon Appetit has removed the episode permanently to protect the community's safety; canning at home is a complex process that needs to follow these specific USDA and Health Canada guidelines," reads a statement from Langely on Scout's site.

"Our team at Scout spent four years developing our products before we launched commercially with production partners that have decades of experience in production and are leaders in both domestic and international food safety compliance. Food safety is at the core of our entire operation."