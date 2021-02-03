You can now get 11-inch-tall smash cupcakes in Toronto

You may have heard of smash boxes and smash hearts, as well as hot chocolate bombs that explode on contact with hot milk, but what about smash cupcakes?

The Chocolate Kingdom now makes giant smash cupcakes that are available in Toronto.

"It may look small but this giant cupcake stands at 11 inches tall and comes with four hammers," Brianna Lawder, owner of The Chocolate Kingdom, told blogTO. "I got the idea last year in November while I was in labour giving birth to my son. I was trying to create a smash collection, but was looking for something you can share as a family."

It might sound like an unusual moment to come up with a business idea, but there is a logical explanation for the quirky connection.

"My doctor's birthday was that day so as they were waiting for me she was sitting down having her lunch and her cupcake. So I thought it would be a good idea to do chocolate cupcakes. But then I was thinking, and thought a hollow shell and instead of cake, fill it with whatever people desire," says Lawder.

The family-sized smash cupcake is currently available for preorder from East Toronto Coffee Co. for $45 for Valentine's Day, and is filled with Ferrero Rocher, Lindor Chocolates, Jolly Ranchers, Twizzlers, Hershey's Cookies and Cream, Kit Kat and Coffee Crisp.

"With a fully chocolate shell stuffed with your choice of candies, or one of my two chocolate mixes, it's a chocolate overload waiting to happen," says Lawder. "The response for these smash cupcakes has been amazing. I've gotten over 700 orders so far for just under a month of them becoming available."

Sounds like if you want a shot at getting your hands on this next viral interactive dessert sensation, you better get to ordering soon.